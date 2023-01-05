CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by East Moline police for felon in possession of weapon

(KWQC/ Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Deandre Hensley, 27, is wanted by East Moline police for possession of a weapon by a felon charge.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Hensley is 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

