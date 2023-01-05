CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help finding 2 men suspected to use a stolen card

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for two people they say stole a wallet and then used the credit cards at Walmart.

According to police, a woman’s wallet was stolen between 3 and 5 p.m. Dec .19 at Marshall’s in Moline.

The cards were then used at Walmart, police said. The two pictured used the stolen credit cards to buy $800 worth of gift cards.

According to police, the man has scripted hand tattoos on both hands and the woman has very long braided or dreaded hair.

If you know who they are, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to arrests, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.