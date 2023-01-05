Davenport registered sex offender accused of fondling child

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A registered sex offender is facing new charges after deputies say he fondled a child in 2021 and 2022.

Sean Michael Foley, 38, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Wednesday morning on two counts of child endangerment-registered sex offender and child endangerment-bodily injury.

Each charge is a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court Thursday morning via video arraignment.

According to an arrest affidavit, Foley fondled the child at a Davenport home in the summer of 2021. He also fondled the child in August and took her out on his motorcycle out of sight of the child’s guardian at the time, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Foley pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse in August 2010 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender. He also was ordered to serve a lifetime special sentence similar to parole.

In January 2011, a judge suspended the remainder of the prison sentence and placed him on five years of probation, court records show.

