Davenport registered sex offender accused of fondling child

Sean Michael Foley, 38, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Wednesday morning on two...
Sean Michael Foley, 38, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Wednesday morning on two counts of child endangerment-registered sex offender and child endangerment-bodily injury.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A registered sex offender is facing new charges after deputies say he fondled a child in 2021 and 2022.

Sean Michael Foley, 38, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Wednesday morning on two counts of child endangerment-registered sex offender and child endangerment-bodily injury.

Each charge is a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court Thursday morning via video arraignment.

According to an arrest affidavit, Foley fondled the child at a Davenport home in the summer of 2021. He also fondled the child in August and took her out on his motorcycle out of sight of the child’s guardian at the time, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Foley pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse in August 2010 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender. He also was ordered to serve a lifetime special sentence similar to parole.

In January 2011, a judge suspended the remainder of the prison sentence and placed him on five years of probation, court records show.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from
Police said to not approach the two men if you know or see them. They are considered to armed...
Eldridge police ask for help identifying 2 men from gun shop burglary
Family speaks out on fatal December Davenport Fire
Family speaks out on fatal December Davenport fire
Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.
Snowplow driver dies in medical emergency after clearing roadway, authorities say

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Occasional snow showers Thursday
A large police presence could be seen early Thursday morning at the intersection of W. 3rd and...
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport
First Alert Forecast 1/5/23: Occasional snow showers Thursday