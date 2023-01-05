Deputies ask drivers to avoid area of I-80, Cleveland Road in Henry Co. after crash

According to deputies, the areas will be closed after a crash in the area caused damage.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) -Henry County deputies are asking drivers to avoid I-80 westbound in the area of Route 6 and Cleveland Road at the I-80 overpass.

According to deputies, the areas will be closed after a crash in the area caused damage.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

