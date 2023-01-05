Federal Correctional Officers’ Union calls for removal of USP Thomson Prison Warden

AFDE Local 4070 President Jon Zumkehr at the prison stated employees have reported having...
AFDE Local 4070 President Jon Zumkehr at the prison stated employees have reported having mental health problems and stress-reduced illness due to encounters with inmates and their misconduct.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the union representing federal correctional officers and staff across the country, is calling for the removal of the warden at USP Thomson.

According to AFGE the call for removal of Warden Thomas Bergami comes from the warden’s failure to address the rampant sexual assault and misconduct of employees by inmates at the high-security prison.

AFDE Local 4070 President Jon Zumkehr at the prison stated employees have reported having mental health problems and stress-reduced illness due to these encounters.

“The lack of response from management has only emboldened inmates, and we are very fearful the next attack will be physical. We have given Warden Thomas Bergami plenty of opportunity to address these incidents, yet his failure to do so leaves us with no choice but to demand his removal,” said Zumkehr.

Local 4070 officials say letters have been sent to the Department of Justice and engaged members of the area’s congressional delegation to also call for action to be taken to protect the correctional officers and staff who work in the prison. Many of these incidents would qualify for criminal prosecution if they occurred outside the prison, but inmates have been engaging in this type of behavior against sworn law enforcement officers with no consequences.

“These incidents create a hostile and unsafe workplace for correctional officers and staff, and the failure of prison management to protect its employees is deeply disturbing,” said AFGE District 7 National Vice President Jason Anderson, whose district includes federal employees working in Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

“In recent months, the actions of the warden of USP Thomson demonstrates a culture of indignity, rampant sexually abusive behaviors towards employees, and unsafe prison conditions,” AFGE Council of Prison Locals National President Shane Fausey said. “Ineffective discipline, or the absence of effective disciplinary responses to the most egregious offender misconduct, breeds an atmosphere of resentment and hostility, permits a continuation of criminal conduct, and emboldens the most deviant offenders to an escalation of more violent behaviors. Before an employee is seriously injured or killed, we call upon the senior leadership of the BOP to immediately intervene in the toxic leadership of USP Thomson and effectively protect the employees, by any means necessary.”

“Failing to act on employees’ complaints retraumatizes victims and discourages others from coming forward,” said AFGE National Vice President for Women and Fair Practices Jeremy Lannan,

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence could be seen early Thursday morning at the intersection of W. 3rd and...
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from
Sean Michael Foley, 38, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Wednesday morning on two...
Davenport registered sex offender accused of fondling child
Police said to not approach the two men if you know or see them. They are considered to armed...
Eldridge police ask for help identifying 2 men from gun shop burglary

Latest News

Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by East Moline police for felon in possession of weapon
Police said the two pictured used the stolen credit cards to buy $800 worth of gift cards.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help finding 2 men suspected to use a stolen card
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Bettendorf police for burglary, theft
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mixed clouds & sun Friday