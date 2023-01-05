Galesburg-based Lux Blox are the “next level LEGO”

Galesburg-based Lux Blox are the "next level LEGO"
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) -A small Galesburg business has been receiving big-time attention.

Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children all over the world, was a featured retailer on the ABC -TV network’s morning show back in November on Cyber Monday. In fact, it marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on the show.

Mike Acerra, president and co-founder of Lux Blox (launched in 2015), discusses his product which is a 100% made-in-America, revolutionary block that allows children to experience modern engineering principles during play experiences.

New York Magazine calls Lux Blox “The Next-level LEGO” and are recommended for builders ages 6 and up.

Lux Blox products can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the factory office at 262 North Prairie Street, Galesburg. For more information, visit https://www.luxblox.com/ or call 309-297-4430.

Paula Sands Live viewers can take advantage of an offer of 30% off of a purchase (as mentioned on the show) with a Promo Code PAULA30.

