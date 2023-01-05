‘Hockey for Heroes’ fundraiser set for Feb. 12

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad CIty Blues hockey team is giving back to the community during a benefit game called “Hockey For Heroes” scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12 at Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline. The Junior Varsity match starts at 11 a.m. with the Varsity match-up at 1 p.m.

All proceeds will go to a group that assists active service members get home for special occasions.

DeAngelo Ferrary, QC Blues team member, and Brandon Nichols, Getting Heroes Home, talk about the event and how fans can support the cause.

For more information about Getting Heroes Home, visit http://www.gettingheroeshome.org/ or call 740-970-0958.

