Holiday Vacations’ Alaska tour hosted by Sharon DeRycke

Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise trip hosted by Sharon DeRycke
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ginger Giese, Holiday Vacations Destination Manager, and KWQC-TV6 anchor, Sharon DeRycke, highlight the exciting details of a planned trip to Alaska from June 9-21, 2023.

The discussion addresses all the necessary information about Holiday Vacations tours, what is included (airfare, accommodations, and many meals), and the ease of knowing that a low, risk-free, fully-refundable deposit of $200 will hold your space to join the tour.

What are some special highlights of this Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise tour? It features a spectacular three-night Inside Passage cruise, a historic rail journey, Denali National Park, and much more. Begin the tour with a three-night Inside Passage cruise with a port of call in Juneau, Alaska’s capital. Ride the historic White Pass Yukon Route Railway, then travel the Alaska Highway to Fairbanks, Alaska where we pan for gold and cruise the Chena River on a classic sternwheeler. Cruise Prince William Sound’s calm waters for an afternoon of glacier viewing, witness Turnagain Arm’s dramatic landscapes, and acquaint yourself with downtown Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city.

To get additional information and to watch a short online video (to receive a $100 travel credit that can be applied toward the cost of this tour or any other Holiday tour), visit www.holidayvacations.com and use the Station Keyword: QUAD. Or call Holiday Vacations at 888-557-1020.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence could be seen early Thursday morning at the intersection of W. 3rd and...
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from
Sean Michael Foley, 38, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Wednesday morning on two...
Davenport registered sex offender accused of fondling child
Police said to not approach the two men if you know or see them. They are considered to armed...
Eldridge police ask for help identifying 2 men from gun shop burglary

Latest News

Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by East Moline police for felon in possession of weapon
Police said the two pictured used the stolen credit cards to buy $800 worth of gift cards.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help finding 2 men suspected to use a stolen card
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Bettendorf police for burglary, theft
Janelle McGruder
Self-care with McGruder Wellness Initiative
Janelle McGruder
Self-Care with McGruder Wellness