Holiday Vacations’ Alaska tour hosted by Sharon DeRycke

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ginger Giese, Holiday Vacations Destination Manager, and KWQC-TV6 anchor, Sharon DeRycke, highlight the exciting details of a planned trip to Alaska from June 9-21, 2023.

The discussion addresses all the necessary information about Holiday Vacations tours, what is included (airfare, accommodations, and many meals), and the ease of knowing that a low, risk-free, fully-refundable deposit of $200 will hold your space to join the tour.

What are some special highlights of this Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise tour? It features a spectacular three-night Inside Passage cruise, a historic rail journey, Denali National Park, and much more. Begin the tour with a three-night Inside Passage cruise with a port of call in Juneau, Alaska’s capital. Ride the historic White Pass Yukon Route Railway, then travel the Alaska Highway to Fairbanks, Alaska where we pan for gold and cruise the Chena River on a classic sternwheeler. Cruise Prince William Sound’s calm waters for an afternoon of glacier viewing, witness Turnagain Arm’s dramatic landscapes, and acquaint yourself with downtown Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city.

To get additional information and to watch a short online video (to receive a $100 travel credit that can be applied toward the cost of this tour or any other Holiday tour), visit www.holidayvacations.com and use the Station Keyword: QUAD. Or call Holiday Vacations at 888-557-1020.

