Illinois lawmakers set to vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois legislators are gathering in Springfield to discuss a new gun reform policy.

Lawmakers are heading to Springfield to vote on a gun reform bill, the Protect Illinois Communities Act.

“It could make criminals out of law-abiding gun owners. This isn’t going to stop the folks that are buying guns illegally, it’s not going to stop them causing mass destruction in their community,” Tony McCombie said.

The proposed bill will essentially put a stop to the manufacturing and possession of assault rifles like AR-15′s, and high capacity magazines. While some believe this bill to be an infringement on the Second Amendment, others believe this bill will save lives.

A rally is scheduled for Thursday, and includes regional doctors, faith leaders and non-profit organizations, who all support the bill. We will provide updates on the status of the bill when they become available.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.