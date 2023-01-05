Illinois lawmakers set to vote

Lawmakers are heading to Springfield to vote on a gun reform bill.
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois legislators are gathering in Springfield to discuss a new gun reform policy.

Lawmakers are heading to Springfield to vote on a gun reform bill, the Protect Illinois Communities Act.

“It could make criminals out of law-abiding gun owners. This isn’t going to stop the folks that are buying guns illegally, it’s not going to stop them causing mass destruction in their community,” Tony McCombie said.

The proposed bill will essentially put a stop to the manufacturing and possession of assault rifles like AR-15′s, and high capacity magazines. While some believe this bill to be an infringement on the Second Amendment, others believe this bill will save lives.

A rally is scheduled for Thursday, and includes regional doctors, faith leaders and non-profit organizations, who all support the bill. We will provide updates on the status of the bill when they become available.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were sent to King's Materials after a workplace incident.
Police identify employee in Kings Material Inc. incident
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Louisa County deputies got a missing person report for Bishop on Dec. 19, according to the...
Missing Grandview man found dead, deputies say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Blood donation
January is National Blood Donor Month
January is National Blood Donor Month
Lawmakers are heading to Springfield to vote on a gun reform bill.
Protect Illinois Communities Act
Moline Parks & Recreation announced the expansion of a partnership with local business Yoga...
Moline Parks & Recreation announce new yoga class