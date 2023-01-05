Iowa DNR cautions ice fishers as temperatures rise from weeks before

Iowa DNR cautions ice fishers as temperatures rise from just weeks before.
Iowa DNR cautions ice fishers as temperatures rise from just weeks before.(WCAX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lost Grove Lake is a common place that many locals like to ice fish at in the winter months, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning ice fishers to be cautious as temperatures increase across the QCA from just weeks before.

TV6 met up with Iowa DNR Officer Brooks Vanderbeerk to talk about the lake’s current conditions.

“With that last warm up we had some ice melt,” said Vanderbeerk. “We’ve got some deteriorating ice conditions, so around the edge it’s pretty rough conditions.”

TV6 also talked to ice fisherman, Jason Vallejo who shared some helpful tips for ice fishing.

“Our rule of thumb is four inches of good clear ice for an individual out there and we would like to see 5 inches for someone puting an ATV or snowmobile out there, but more is better,” said Vallejo. “Given the circumstances, the ice isn’t in that great of shape. Adding the snow on top actually insulates it and makes it harder for the lake to build ice. We’re going to need some pretty decent cold weather and time for that ice to build back up to be in good shape.”

TV6 asked for any final tips, and Vallejo said, “The main thing is to check as you go and just be careful out there.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence could be seen early Thursday morning at the intersection of W. 3rd and...
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from
Sean Michael Foley, 38, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Wednesday morning on two...
Davenport registered sex offender accused of fondling child
Police said to not approach the two men if you know or see them. They are considered to armed...
Eldridge police ask for help identifying 2 men from gun shop burglary

Latest News

Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by East Moline police for felon in possession of weapon
Police said the two pictured used the stolen credit cards to buy $800 worth of gift cards.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help finding 2 individuals suspected to use a stolen card
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Bettendorf police for burglary, theft
AFDE Local 4070 President Jon Zumkehr at the prison stated employees have reported having...
Federal Correctional Officers’ Union calls for removal of USP Thomson Prison Warden