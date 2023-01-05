Iowa DNR cautions ice fishers as temperatures rise from weeks before

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lost Grove Lake is a common place that many locals like to ice fish at in the winter months, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning ice fishers to be cautious as temperatures increase across the QCA from just weeks before.

TV6 met up with Iowa DNR Officer Brooks Vanderbeerk to talk about the lake’s current conditions.

“With that last warm up we had some ice melt,” said Vanderbeerk. “We’ve got some deteriorating ice conditions, so around the edge it’s pretty rough conditions.”

TV6 also talked to ice fisherman, Jason Vallejo who shared some helpful tips for ice fishing.

“Our rule of thumb is four inches of good clear ice for an individual out there and we would like to see 5 inches for someone puting an ATV or snowmobile out there, but more is better,” said Vallejo. “Given the circumstances, the ice isn’t in that great of shape. Adding the snow on top actually insulates it and makes it harder for the lake to build ice. We’re going to need some pretty decent cold weather and time for that ice to build back up to be in good shape.”

TV6 asked for any final tips, and Vallejo said, “The main thing is to check as you go and just be careful out there.”

