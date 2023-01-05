January is National Blood Donor Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The need for blood donations is constant.

“We are starting off the year with a need to recover and improve blood inventory,” said Kirby Winn, public relations manager at ImpactLife. “Unfortunately, too many times we’ve been at a one-day supply, or a two-day supply of different blood components, particularly type O-. We want to see a five-day supply, five-day inventory because that means we have enough for today’s and tomorrow’s use at the hospitals we serve and then a little bit of a cushion on top of that.”

Winn said a potential reason for the blood donation shortage is fewer mobile blood drives and bad weather causing people to cancel their appointments.

“When the blood supply is low, we certainly need donations from all blood types because they can be matched and given to transfusion recipients that are an appropriate match of each of the blood types,” Winn said.

For Quad Cities parent Tracy Waytenick, the need for blood donations hits home. Her daughter Olivia was diagnosed with leukemia at 10 months old.

“I assumed that she was going to become even sicker than she already was and that we were going to watch her deteriorate in front of our eyes,” Waytenick. “I can’t imagine what life would have been like if she hadn’t been able to get the blood transfusions that she did.”

Waytenick said her daughter received almost two dozen blood transfusions during her treatment.

“There are other cancer patients that receive more than that, but without those, she wouldn’t be who she is today, and she wouldn’t have been able to fight leukemia like she did,” Waytenick said. “A life-saving blood donation is critical to so many people, to our livelihood of this community, and to make sure that families get to stay together and continue to live the life they imagine, hope, and dream for.”

Winn said a donor can give a whole blood donation once every eight weeks.

Through Jan. 15, ImpactLife is giving a voucher to each donor that can be turned in for an e-gift card, or used as a charitable donation to Feeding America.

