Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport

A large police presence could be seen early Thursday morning at the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets in Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning.

Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets.

At this time, Davenport police could not confirm if anyone was shot, but say we can expect more information to be released soon.

The intersection was blocked off early Thursday while police investigated. Several evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

