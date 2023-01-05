Occasional snow showers Thursday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Light snow overnight has led to a few slick spots on area roadways, especially near the Quad Cities and locations to the north. Occasional snow showers and flurries will continue throughout the day as low pressure slowly moves to the east. Any accumulation will be around a half inch or less. Temperatures will stay steady in the lower to middle 30s with a west wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the 20s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures back in the lower to middle 30s.

There are still some question marks on what will happen on Saturday. There is an area of low pressure that develops to our southwest. How far north it tracks and where the precipitation develops remains the question. Right now, we will keep a chance of light snow or a wintry mix. Confidence on this system is low, and trending drier, but stay up-to-date with the latest First Alert Forecast as we continue to get data on the system.

TODAY: Occasional snow showers/flurries. High: 35°. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Low: 24°. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High: 35°.

