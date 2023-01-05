Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport

Davenport police are investigating a fatal shooting.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 40-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to police. A 33-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Davenport police say this incident does not appear to be a random attack.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

