Possibility of rezoning in Davenport sparks controversy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Committee of the Whole meeting had lots on the agenda after the council was off for the holidays.

They jumped right back in however, with public comment on an upcoming decision to rezone a small portion of a neighborhood on Bridge Avenue between 11th and 12th streets.

The rezoning would change the land into a multi family zone rather than a one or two family zone like it used to be.

This potential rezoning brought members of the neighborhood to come speak to the city council about why they didn’t want to see the change. Many citing the history of the neighborhood and how it’s come a long way since it was previously rezoned.

“In our neighborhood in particular as well, in the time that we moved there, there was a drug house,” one Davenport resident said. “It was a duplex right across the street from us. My kids were two of the few kids in the neighborhood at the time. There were some challenges. There was violence. That kind of stuff.”

This comment during the public hearing portion led Alderman Tim Kelly to counter this comment saying that the history of the neighborhood does not dictate what the future could be if the rezoning is done.

“But what I’m not understanding is why folks are --the detriment of the neighborhood,” Kelly said. “One gentleman said there was a duplex that was a drug house. So is that saying all the duplexes are gonna be drug houses? Be careful with what words you use because as a long time 5th ward resident, those words can sting.”

The group behind the potential project is the Ecumenical Housing Development Group. They say they’ve done projects very similar to this one several times and it has always worked out in the long run. Their focus is to give housing that is affordable and helps stabilize the families that are moving into the units.

The final vote for this on February 10.

