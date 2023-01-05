QCA connection to Netflix series ‘From Scratch’

The actor that portrays Silvio was born in Davenport
QCA connection to Netflix series ‘From Scratch’
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jonathan Dylan King is an American actor who spent most of his childhood in Italy and France. But King was born in Davenport!

He was recently cast in the Netflix series From Scratch based on the memoir written by Tembi Locke.

From Scratch is a Netflix Tv series starring Zoe Saldana and is produced by Hello Sunshine founded by Reese Witherspoon.

He speaks four languages, including English, French, Italian, and Spanish. He began his acting career in Paris before moving to Los Angeles in 2016. King has starred in several award-winning projects such as Kidding, on Showtime, where he played a young Jim Carrey before landing the role of Silvio on the Netflix series, From Scratch.

