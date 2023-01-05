Quad Cities snowfall so far this season

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - So far this winter season, through January 5, there has been 5.0″ of snow measured at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline.

The normal season-to-date snowfall is 12.5″, a deficit of 7.5″.

In a normal winter season, 36.1″ of snow falls. The most snowfall in one season happened during the winter of 1974-75 where 69.7″ of snow fell.

Obviously the QCA does not receive as much snow as Buffalo, New York. The lake effect snow-prone city has had more than 100″ this snowfall season.

To put that into perspective, at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline received 106.5″ the past three winter seasons combined.

Find out if there is more snow in the First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.