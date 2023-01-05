Self-care with McGruder Wellness Initiative

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Janelle McGruder, LCPC, McGruder Wellness Initiative, informs the audience on what the Moline facility has to offer in the areas of self-care.

The business takes a proactive approach to wellness that focuses on life coaching, counseling, community, and consultation.

For more information, visit McGruder Wellness Initiative, LLC (website link) or call 309-255-8054. The email address is info@mcgruderwellnessinitiative.com.

