Winter projects for gardeners: planning and propagation

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, shares ideas and information about garden planting and plant propagation--which are activities suited for the winter season.

University of Illinois Extension is located at 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan. If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

