3 arrested in Dixon on gun, drug charges

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dixon police arrested three people Thursday on gun and drug charges.

The Dixon Police Department started an investigation Thursday with Scott Vue, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release.

Police said they found a firearm and methamphetamine while searching a home on a search warrant in the 900 block of Sheridan Avenue.

Scott O. Vue, 45, was charged with armed habitual criminal, a Class X Felony, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 Felony, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, a Class 2 Felony, possession of a firearm without a FOID, a Class 3 Felony, and defacing identification marks on a firearm, a Class 3 Felony.

Alexandra M. Moyer, 27, was charged with defacing identification marks on a firearm, a Class 3 Felony, and possession of a firearm without a FOID, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Jason B. Manskey, 50, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony.

All three were processed and taken to the Lee County Jail, police said.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Caught-U, (1-888-228-4488). Callers can remain anonymous and receive rewards of up to $1,000.00 if their information leads to an arrest.

