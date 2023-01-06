AED and CPR training in school

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Following Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest during an NFL game, the Pleasant Valley Community School District is reflecting on its own AED and CPR procedures.

“It was certainly shocking to see that type of an injury,” said Eric Royer, a wellness instructor and football coach at Pleasant Valley High School. “We discussed the notion of the CPR techniques that were used to save, and revive damar were the same types of techniques we teach in class.”

Royer said ninth graders are required to take a health course that includes a unit on CPR and using an AED machine.

“It just brings home the idea that you never know when an emergency is gonna occur, and you never know how you can help, and being ready to respond in those types of emergencies can be the difference between life and death,” Royer said.

Inside gymnasiums and in hallways, AEDs can be found in different spots throughout schools in the Quad Cities.

“A couple of great things here in Iowa, all coaches, whether they are a volunteer or contracted, are required to have the Iowa Coaching Authorization, and part of that authorization includes an AED/CPR component,” said D’Anne Kroemer, associate principal and athletic director at Pleasant Valley High School. “There are so many people nationwide that are so connected to the game and the sport of football that it makes it really relevant to them and the things they enjoy watching. The seriousness of AEDs and CPR training will be validated.”

“One of the best predictors of probable outcomes for the patient is hands-only CPR, quality CPR and early defibrillation of heart arrhythmia,” said Dr. Michael Barr, an emergency department physician at UnityPoint Health - Trinity. “The longer the delay, the worse neurological or brain outcome for patients just because the lack of blood flow is very harmful in a matter of minutes.”

“You never know when those types of events are going to occur. Just the idea of being prepared and being calm and confident that you can respond in a life-threatening situation and help somebody are the skills we want students to take with them,” Royer said.

TV 6 reached out to other school districts in the Quad Cities, and they also offer CPR and AED training to their students through both teacher lectures and videos.

