Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt

Zachary L. Beverlin, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with First-Degree Murder.
Zachary L. Beverlin, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with First-Degree Murder.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest made in Thursday’s overnight shooting which left one person dead and one seriously hurt.

Zachary L. Beverlin, 28 has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Willful Injury with Serious Injury, Assault while Participating in a Felony, Going Armed with Intent, and Felon in Posession of a Firearm.

Police have not released the name of the person who died and police say they are currently pending family notification.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

