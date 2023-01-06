Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest made in Thursday’s overnight shooting which left one person dead and one seriously hurt.

Zachary L. Beverlin, 28 has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Willful Injury with Serious Injury, Assault while Participating in a Felony, Going Armed with Intent, and Felon in Posession of a Firearm.

Police have not released the name of the person who died and police say they are currently pending family notification.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

