Block of Lucas in Muscatine to remain closed to January 13, officials say

The City of Muscatine announced the Block of Lucas will remain closed to Jan. 13.
The City of Muscatine announced the Block of Lucas will remain closed to Jan. 13.(WGEM)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine announced the Block of Lucas will remain closed to Jan. 13.

Lucas Street will remain closed to through traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood through Jan. 13, weather permitting, said city officials. The street was originally set to reopen on Jan. 10, according to an initial media release.

Needham Excavating has completed installation of sewer and water connections for the Muscatine Community School District Centralized Kitchen that is currently under construction, and is now preparing the section for repaving, said city officials.

Officials say the current forecast indicates that the next available day to pour concrete will be Jan. 9, which means that the section could be reopened to traffic at the end of the day on Jan. 13, however that schedule is depending on the weather.

Officials also say Westbound traffic on Lucas is currently detoured north on Houser and then west on Cedar. Eastbound traffic on Lucas is detoured south on the U.S. 61 Bypass to Hershey then east to Houser.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence could be seen early Thursday morning at the intersection of W. 3rd and...
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport
One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex.
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
Police said the two pictured used the stolen credit cards to buy $800 worth of gift cards.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help finding 2 individuals suspected to use a stolen card
Sean Michael Foley, 38, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Wednesday morning on two...
Davenport registered sex offender accused of fondling child
According to police, they have located the girl’s mother.
Police: Mom found of girl found alone in Rock Island

Latest News

Eagle Fest will feature majestic bald eagles in their natural habitat as they soar high above...
LeClaire to host Eagle Fest
A Muscatine resident honors firefighters who saved his life after he passed out in his living...
Muscatine resident honors firefighters who saved his life
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
The weekend could bring another round of snow for some
Jimena Jinez, 20, was sentenced to 22 years in prison with credit for time served. She also was...
Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatally stabbing 14-year-old in 2020