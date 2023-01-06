Block of Lucas in Muscatine to remain closed to January 13, officials say

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine announced the Block of Lucas will remain closed to Jan. 13.

Lucas Street will remain closed to through traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood through Jan. 13, weather permitting, said city officials. The street was originally set to reopen on Jan. 10, according to an initial media release.

Needham Excavating has completed installation of sewer and water connections for the Muscatine Community School District Centralized Kitchen that is currently under construction, and is now preparing the section for repaving, said city officials.

Officials say the current forecast indicates that the next available day to pour concrete will be Jan. 9, which means that the section could be reopened to traffic at the end of the day on Jan. 13, however that schedule is depending on the weather.

Officials also say Westbound traffic on Lucas is currently detoured north on Houser and then west on Cedar. Eastbound traffic on Lucas is detoured south on the U.S. 61 Bypass to Hershey then east to Houser.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.