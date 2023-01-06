Chief Yerkey retires after 30 years with RIFD

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Family and friends gathered to celebrate Rock Island Fire Department Chief Jeff Yerkey on his retirement after nearly 33 years of service.

With Yerkey as chief, the Rock Island Fire Department expanded its duties, including offering an ambulance service, special technical rescues, and hazardous material responses. Yerkey said he has enjoyed every bit of coming to work for the last three decades.

“I appreciate all the support and confidence that I have received over the years, and it’s been a great career, but it is time to turn it over to the next generation,” Yerkey said. We’ve got some outstanding personnel that can lead this department forward.”

Yerkey said he does not have any immediate plans on how to fill his free time, and that he will take a moment to relax before starting his next challenge.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.