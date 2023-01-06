Create! Quad Cities upcoming ‘paint nites’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Local artist Stacey Kress invites viewers to consider attending Paint Nites that she will be hosting at various locations throughout the Quad Cities area. Host locations include bars, craft breweries, coffee shops, club sites and other retail spots.

Create! Quad Cities--Powered By Paint Nite events are listed here. There are many upcoming themed events throughout January and into February. More will be added as time goes by. Winter painting scenes are popular right now, for example.

Watch the segment to learn more or visit the embedded links or the official Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/CreateQuadCities

