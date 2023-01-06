Davenport Public Library now fine-free--plus offers many upcoming fun events and programs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Brittany Peacock, Community Outreach Supervisor with Davenport Public Library talks about the new fine-free policy and shares details about other ongoing or upcoming programs and events.

Talking points include:

Formalwear Dropoff & Giveaway - The Library is accepting clean and gently used formal wear to help support our Formal Wear Giveaway program this month! They are accepting donations of clean and gently used dresses, suits, blazers, dress pants, ties, bowties, and formal purses, BUT NO shoes or jewelry at this time. Items can be donated at the Library’s service desks any time during our two drop-off days: Friday, January 6th from 9a-5:30p at our Fairmount Street Branch or Saturday, January 14th from 9a-5:30p at our Eastern Avenue Branch. The Formal Wear Giveaway on Saturday, January 28th from 2-5p at our Fairmount Street Branch. On the day of the exchange, local area high school students can browse the donations and take home one of each garment-type. Changing areas will be provided to try on clothing.

Fine Free - On January 3rd, 2023, the Davenport Public Library (along with all the libraries in the RiverShare Library System) eliminated overdue fines for items returned after the due date. The Board of Trustees has also waived existing overdue fines for all Davenport Public Library patrons.

Winter Reading Challenge - From Jan. 1–31, Davenport Public Library is participating in “All the Feels,” a Winter Reading Challenge sponsored by Beanstack. Earn fun emoji-themed badges for logging your reading, completing activities, submitting book reviews, and earning bingo. Each badge earns a ticket into the grand-prize drawing!

For more information, visit the DPL website at https://www.davenportlibrary.com/

