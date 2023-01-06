Davenport’s Icestravaganza set for Jan 13-15

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Get ready for the big chill as the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) will host Icestravaganza, presented by Rubberstamps.net, at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport on Jan. 13-15.

Jason Gilliland talks about the free event featuring beautiful ice carvings on display all three days of this family-friendly outdoor winter event. This year’s ice sculptures will transform 36,000 pounds of ice into famous monuments.

Whether attendees stroll by the ice sculptures at the Freight House boardwalk or check them out from their vehicle in the drive-through display on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park, organizers recommend the best time to see (and take photos of) the sculptures is when they’re glowing from dusk to 10 p.m. each day of the event.

Visit DowntownDavenport.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.