Dietitians can help with ‘New Year, New You’ goals

Dietitians can help with 'New Year, New You' goals
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The new year is a time of new beginnings and for many people it also means a time to set goals. If any of your goals are health-related, the team of registered dietitians at Hy-Vee can help.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD talks about the variety of nutrition services available at Hy-Vee, including meal planning and preparation, shopping assistance, health screenings and more. She will also let you know how you can connect with a Hy-Vee dietitian near you.

She also shares the top tips at setting smart, achievable goals, and getting support.

See the dietitian services and programs available to help with weight management and more at https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence could be seen early Thursday morning at the intersection of W. 3rd and...
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport
One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex.
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
Police said the two pictured used the stolen credit cards to buy $800 worth of gift cards.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help finding 2 individuals suspected to use a stolen card
Sean Michael Foley, 38, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Wednesday morning on two...
Davenport registered sex offender accused of fondling child
According to police, they have located the girl’s mother.
Police: Mom found of girl found alone in Rock Island

Latest News

QC Rollers to host Derby Boot Camp
Roller Derby Boot Camp is back in Eldridge
QC Rollers to host Derby Boot Camp
Roller Derby Boot Camp starts Jan. 8 in Eldridge
Hy-Vee Healthy Habits programs with registered dietitians
Dietitians can help with 'New Year, New You' goals
Create! QC Paint Nites
Create! Quad Cities upcoming ‘paint nites’