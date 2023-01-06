Dietitians can help with ‘New Year, New You’ goals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The new year is a time of new beginnings and for many people it also means a time to set goals. If any of your goals are health-related, the team of registered dietitians at Hy-Vee can help.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD talks about the variety of nutrition services available at Hy-Vee, including meal planning and preparation, shopping assistance, health screenings and more. She will also let you know how you can connect with a Hy-Vee dietitian near you.

She also shares the top tips at setting smart, achievable goals, and getting support.

See the dietitian services and programs available to help with weight management and more at https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx

