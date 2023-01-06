LeClaire to host Eagle Fest

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of LeClaire announced the launch of a new and educational festival coming to the city in January.

The free and educational event will take place on Jan. 21-22 and will feature majestic bald eagles in their natural habitat as they soar high above the Mississippi River, stated a media release from the city.

City officials say bald eagles are typically found in LeClaire from December to March.

The two-day event begins Saturday, Jan.21, on Cody Road with ice sculptor Rob Storm, who will create breathtaking works of art from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for display at local businesses, stated the media release. On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Celebration Center, 2229 North Cody Road, will host multiple eagle presentations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with a hot cocoa bar, and more ice sculpting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The LeClaire Eagle Festival is a celebration of the incredible, natural beauty of our river town as well as the opportunity to learn about these amazing birds,” said LeClaire Tourism Manager Cindy Bruhn. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for both nature enthusiasts and those who have never seen these incredible animals in the wild, as well as the scenic vistas they call home.”

The media release also stated, other events on Sunday will include:

11:00 a.m. - Internationally acclaimed author and storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis presenting a story about bald eagles, bringing along a spotting scope and books for sale

12:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. - St. Louis-based World Bird Sanctuary will host two presentations with live eagles

1 p.m. - Photographer Ty Smedes will give a lecture that offers an often-unseen look at the lives of Iowa’s bald eagle population, from fishing to building nests and much more

3 p.m. - Representatives from Living Lands & Waters will talk about the importance of the protection and preservation of the environment along the Mississippi River and how humans can help create a more hospitable habitat for bald eagles and other migratory birds

The LeClaire Community Library and LeClaire Parks & Recreation will also be on hand with organized activities for children, said city officials. The event is sponsored by the Riverboat Twilight along with other local businesses.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.