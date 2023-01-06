Mixed clouds & sun Friday

Milder temperatures for the weekend
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After a week of gloomy conditions, today is the day the sun will make an appearance. The sky will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 30s and a west wind 5-10 mph.

Temperatures tonight will be chilly, but seasonable. Lows drop to the teens with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.

Saturday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the 30s with a northeast 5-10 mph. There is a system that tracks to our south overnight Saturday into early Sunday that may bring a few flurries or a brief snow shower south of I-80, but most of the snow stays south of the TV6 viewing area.

Temperatures next week are on track to be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. High: 33°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low: 18°. Winds: NNE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High: 35°.

