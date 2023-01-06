Muscatine 19-year-old arrested on burglary charge

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine teen was arrested on Thursday for burglary.

Dante Chesmore, 19, is charged with Burglary, Second, Possession of a Short Barrel Rifle, Carrying Weapons, Trafficking Stolen Weapons, Going Armed with Intent, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana (Class D) and Interference with Official Acts.

According to police, at approximately 11:08 a.m. Muscatine Police responded to the 600 block of Monroe Street for a report of a residential burglary in progress.

Police say upon arrival, Chesmore, who was armed with a firearm, escaped through an upstairs window of the house. Police chased Chesmore for a short distance, on foot, before they caught him.

Chesmore was arrested by police and taken to the Muscatine County Jail.

Police ask anyone who has information relevant to the case to contact Lt. David O’Connor at 563-263-9922 ext. 608.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.