Muscatine resident honors firefighters who saved his life

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine resident honors firefighters who saved his life after he passed out in his living room during a sudden cardiac arrest event.

Ben Eversmeye was walking across his living room on Jan. 2, 2022, when he fell to his knees and then dropped to his side, according to a media release.

“My wife noticed my eyes were rolled back in my head,” Eversmeyer said. “I had apparently gone into cardiac arrest.”

His wife called 911 and started CPR, Muscatine officials said. The paramedics arrived 90 seconds after being dispatched. The paramedics took over CPR and used an automated external defibrillator, or an AED, to shock his heart.

“I had a pulse and was alert when they loaded me into the ambulance,” Eversmeyer said.

Eversmeyer was taken to the University of Iowa Hospital Emergency Room and talked with the paramedics as they unloaded him at the hospital. Three days later, Eversmeyer received an ICD, also known as an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, and was released from the hospital the next day.

Ambulance Operations Chief Gary Ronzheimer with Fire Captain Joe Timmsen, and firefighters Mike E. Collins and Josh Rudolph were on the crew that responded to and saved the life of Eversmeyer.

The odds of surviving a cardiac arrest are not good with 70 percent of adult cardiac arrests occurring at home. Only 11.4 percent of patients survive through discharge from a hospital, Muscatine officials said. Everysmeyer was one of the lucky ones and the odds of his survival began when his wife began CPR, and increased higher with the quick response of Muscatine paramedics.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large police presence could be seen early Thursday morning at the intersection of W. 3rd and...
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport
One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex.
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
Police said the two pictured used the stolen credit cards to buy $800 worth of gift cards.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help finding 2 individuals suspected to use a stolen card
Sean Michael Foley, 38, was booked into the Scott County Jail late Wednesday morning on two...
Davenport registered sex offender accused of fondling child
According to police, they have located the girl’s mother.
Police: Mom found of girl found alone in Rock Island

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
The weekend could bring another round of snow for some
Jimena Jinez, 20, was sentenced to 22 years in prison with credit for time served. She also was...
Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatally stabbing 14-year-old in 2020
A Muscatine resident honors firefighters who saved his life after he passed out in his living...
Muscatine resident honors firefighters who saved his life
The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest made in Thursday's overnight shooting.
Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt