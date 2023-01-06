Rock Island man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

Jayvontae Dashwan Bland Robertson was sentenced Wednesday to 96 months; or eight years, in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday to 96 months; or eight years, in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release.

Jayvontae Dashwan Bland Robertson, 29, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, after the prison term.

According to court records, officers started to investigate Bland Robertson in 2021 for fentanyl and marijuana trafficking.

Bland Robertson was with over 13 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop in July 2021, court records show. In August 2021, while executing a search warrant at his home officers found more evidence of drug trafficking and a loaded firearm.

According to court records in February 2022, police found a loaded firearm, along with fentanyl and marijuana on Bland Robertson.

Court records show the investigation found that Bland Robertson received and trafficked at least 6 kilograms of marijuana and over 240 grams of fentanyl.

According to the release, the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau with Iowa State Patrol investigated the case.

