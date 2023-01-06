Roller Derby Boot Camp is back in Eldridge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There will be a seven-week Roller Derby Boot Camp with the Quad City Rollers that will get underway Jan. 8 that teaches all the basic skills of the sport at the Eldridge Community Center Roller Skating Rink.

Guests Nichol Nichols (AKA “Busta Buns)” and coach Louie Allers (”King Louie”) invite the audience to consider signing up. The age requirement for participants is 18 years and older.

The boot camp will be happening in tandem with the Quad City Rollers practice sessions every Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m..

It may be a surprise--but no skating experience is required. The coaches will help all participants to learn everything within a fun and no-pressure environment.

For more information and to register, visit the Rollers website HERE. The Facebook event page for the boot camp is here.

