UAW members set to vote on CNH’s ‘last, best and final’ offer this weekend

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - After being on strike for nearly 250 days, United Auto Workers at Case New Holland plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, could vote to end it on Saturday.

The union went on strike against the agriculture manufacturer on May 2, 2022.

About two weeks later on May 19, CNH, presented the union with what it called a “Final, all-encompassing, comprehensive” offer. However, union members did not vote on this deal, because union leaders didn’t feel it covered the cost of inflation.

After several failed attempts at bargaining, in late September the company presented its “Last, best and final offer,” to the union. At that time, the UAW failed to secure ballot locations before CNH’s deadline for a vote.

Finally, over the holidays, the company and the union agreed on an “updated, last, best and final” offer, leading up to the first vote for union members in eight months.

On Thursday, UAW Local 807 leadership in Burlington couldn’t reveal too many details about the new offer, as their own membership hasn’t learned the details yet. Local President Nick Guernsey said the workers will probably learn the details, right before they vote on Saturday.

Meanwhile, members on the picket line that day, said they were skeptical about the vote.

“We have made some improvements. So that in itself is a lot better than we were in May when we walked out on strike,” Guernsey said. “A lot better than we were in September. Improvements have been made, and I’m okay with it either way.”

The union did make some concessions, especially when it comes to working conditions and hours.

However, Guernsey said there are some improvements to other key demands, like pay, insurance and ratification bonuses.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be up to the membership to decide whether this is good enough for them to go back, or we stay out on strike,” Guernsey said.

After, enduring the length of the strike, Guernsey said he and the rest of the leadership are proud of their members for holding out.

“That’s a long time to be on strike for anybody,” Guernsey said. “We’ve been through all the seasons so far ... We’ve caught them all, I guess, [not] spring, but hopefully, we’re not there in spring, and we’ll see what happens.”

Local leadership expects to know the outcome of the vote early Saturday night.

Case New Holland has not yet responded to TV6 News’ request for comment on their most current offer.

The last time UAW went on strike against CNH was in 2004.

