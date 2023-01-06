Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatally stabbing 14-year-old in 2020

Jimena Jinez, 18, of Rock Island is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a...
Jimena Jinez, 20, was sentenced to 22 years in prison with credit for time served. She also was sentenced to three years of supervised release after the prison term.(KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison in connection with the stabbing death of 14-year-old Lyric Stewart in December 2020.

Jimena Jinez, 20, will get credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail. She also was sentenced to three years of supervised release after the prison term.

Rock Island police responded around 8:16 p.m. Dec. 30, 2020, to a home in the 1200 block of 11th Street for a report of a stabbing.

Officers rendered first aid to Stewart until Rock Island paramedics took over and transported her to Trinity Rock Island. She was transferred to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where she died from her injuries, police said.

According to police, officers learned Jinez was called to the home by her two younger sisters to help settle a fight that was happening between them and Stewart.

Once Jinez arrived, the argument - which was recorded on a cell phone - intensified, with multiple witnesses encouraging one of the girls to physically fight with Stewart, according to police.

Jinez reportedly intervened and started to hit Stewart, according to police.

According to police, Stewart was heard saying she did not want to fight someone older and then said “I’ve been stabbed” towards the end of the recording.

Multiple people between the ages of 10 and 21 were reportedly at the home to witness the event, according to police.

Rock Island County court records show Jinez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Oct. 5, 2022.

