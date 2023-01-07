Clinton Symphony Orchestra to host “Music of Friendships” concert

The Clinton Symphony Orchestra will host its “Music of Friendships” concert, Sunday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Symphony Orchestra will host one of the organization’s annual chamber music concerts, “Music of Friendships”, Sunday.

The concert will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 3rd Avenue South, on Sunday, starting at 2:00 p.m., said Executive Director, Robert Whipple. Admission to the concert is $20 for adults, students receive free admission, and an adult accompanying a student receives half-off admission price.

Additional information and program notes are available on the Symphony’s website https://clintonsymphony.org/.

