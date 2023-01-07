Fog develops overnight

Milder air arrives next week
After a cool start, look for some sunshine returning to the region for your Saturday.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Snow showers will be likely in our southernmost counties through midnight, but accumulations will be very light and for 95% of the area will be a non factor.  All that being said, fog/freezing fog will make things difficult in our area tonight and tomorrow morning.  You will want to check road conditions before you head out on Sunday morning.  Overall the weather pattern will be quiet over the next several days allowing for a slow warm up which will eventually lead to a modest warm up.  Yes, temps will average above normal this week, but don’t expect 70s.  Average highs this time of year are in the low 30s, coldest throughout the year, but we will be in the 40s melting any lingering snowpack.

TONIGHT: Snow south/fog/freezing fog.  Low: 25º Winds: Calm.

SUNDAY: AM Fog. High: 33º. Winds: W 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny. High: 41º.

