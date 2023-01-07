Lingering Clouds Today, Then Snow Possible South Tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Heading into the weekend we’ll start off with partly sunny skies and cool conditions for your Saturday. Highs are expected to reach the lower to middle 30′s. A weather system passing to the south could bring a chance for light snow or a wintry mix by this evening, with little significant accumulation anticipated. Any snow we get will be found mainly south of I-80. Sunday will bring some scattered clouds and sunshine, with highs in the 30′s to near the 40 degree mark. The first part of the upcoming week looks quiet and uneventful, with scattered clouds and a few peaks of sun through Wednesday. Highs should reach the 40′s through midweek. Thursday may bring a chance for rain or a rain/snow mix, followed by cooler 30′s Friday.

TODAY: Partly sunny and cool. High: 33°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow (mainly south) overnight. Low: 21°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A slight chance for morning snow or freezing drizzle. Partly to mostly sunny and cool. High: 38°.

