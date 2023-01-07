Lingering Clouds Today, Then Snow Possible South Tonight

Milder Temperatures For The Start of Next Week
After a cool start, look for some sunshine returning to the region for your Saturday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Heading into the weekend we’ll start off with partly sunny skies and cool conditions for your Saturday. Highs are expected to reach the lower to middle 30′s. A weather system passing to the south could bring a chance for light snow or a wintry mix by this evening, with little significant accumulation anticipated. Any snow we get will be found mainly south of I-80. Sunday will bring some scattered clouds and sunshine, with highs in the 30′s to near the 40 degree mark. The first part of the upcoming week looks quiet and uneventful, with scattered clouds and a few peaks of sun through Wednesday. Highs should reach the 40′s through midweek. Thursday may bring a chance for rain or a rain/snow mix, followed by cooler 30′s Friday.

TODAY: Partly sunny and cool. High: 33°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow (mainly south) overnight. Low: 21°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A slight chance for morning snow or freezing drizzle. Partly to mostly sunny and cool. High: 38°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, they have located the girl’s mother.
Police: Mom found of girl found alone in Rock Island
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Zachary L. Beverlin, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with First-Degree Murder.
Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt
Jimena Jinez, 20, was sentenced to 22 years in prison with credit for time served. She also was...
Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatally stabbing 14-year-old in 2020
AFDE Local 4070 President Jon Zumkehr at the prison stated employees have reported having...
Federal Correctional Officers’ Union calls for removal of USP Thomson Prison Warden

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sunshine Today, Then Snow Possible South Tonight
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
The weekend could bring another round of snow for some
First Alert Forecast Friday Afternoon
First Alert Forecast Friday Afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Mix of clouds and sunshine Friday
First Alert Forecast: Mix of clouds and sunshine Friday