Sunshine Today, Then Snow Possible South Tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Heading into the weekend we’ll start off with patchy morning fog, then see sunny skies and cool conditions for your Saturday. Highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 30′s. A weather system passing to the south could bring a chance for light snow or a wintry mix by this evening, with little accumulation anticipated. Sunday will bring some scattered clouds and sunshine, with highs in the 30′s to near the 40 degree mark. The first part of the upcoming week looks quiet and uneventful, with scattered clouds and a few peaks of sun through Wednesday. Thursday may bring a chance for rain or a rain/snow mix.

TODAY: Patchy morning fog. Cool sunshine and a few clouds. High: 35°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow overnight. Low: 21°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A slight chance for morning snow. Partly sunny and cool. High: 38°.

