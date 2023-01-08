Cool Temperaturest For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Fog and areas of freezing fog were the main concerns this morning, but visibility has improved markedly, and temperatures are starting to get just above the freezing mark. Still, be sure to check road conditions before heading out. We’ll see clouds giving way to at least partial clearing by late afternoon for some locations, with highs in the 20′s to lower 30′s. As we head into the work week, look for milder readings in the 40′s, with quiet weather Monday through Wednesday. Our next system could arrive Thursday, bringing light rain or a rain/snow mix. After that we’ll see cooler air moving in.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of patchy fog, then gradual clearing into late afternoon. High: 33°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds overnight. Low: 24°. Wind: W 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and a bit milder High: 43°.

