A Foggy Start For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- DENSE FOG ADVISORY until Noon for some northern counties.

Fog and possibly areas of freezing fog will be the main concern this morning, and that could make for some slippery conditions on area roads along with reduced visibility. Be sure to check road conditions before heading out. We’ll see clouds giving way to at least partial clearing by afternoon, with highs in the 30′s. As we head into the work week, look for milder readings in the 40′s, with quiet weather Monday through Wednesday. Our next system arrives Thursday, bring rain or a rain/snow mix. After that we’ll see cooler air moving in.

TODAY: Areas of fog and possibly freezing fog this morning, then gradual clearing into afternoon. High: 33°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds overnight. Low: 24°. Wind: W 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and a bit milder High: 43°.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.