Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 15 vehicles

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A major crash along Interstate 80 westbound in the Iowa City area on Sunday morning led to the loss of two lives, according to officials.

At around 5:40 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash at mile marker 246 on Interstate 80, located east of the exit for Iowa Highway 1, known locally as North Dodge Street. Troopers believe, based on a preliminary investigation, that several vehicles lost control in that area and collided. A total of 15 vehicles were involved in the pileup, including nine semi-trucks.

Officials said that two people were killed, and several others were injured.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed for over eight hours on Sunday as crews worked to clean up the crash site. As of 2:00 p.m., two of the three westbound lanes had been reopened. By 6:30 p.m., the highway was completely reopened.

In the first report following the crash, the Iowa Department of Transportation described road conditions as 100% covered with ice. Fog was present in many parts of the state, and with sub-freezing temperatures, some icy roadways developed as a result.

“This crash demonstrates the importance of all drivers paying attention, every single minute, to road conditions and potential hazards ahead!” Trooper Bob Conrad, with the Iowa State Patrol, said, in a statement. “Two families now have to adapt and accept a loved one never returning home! These types of crashes CAN be avoided!”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

