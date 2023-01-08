Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 15 vehicles

Two people are dead and several more injured after a multiple-vehicle crash this morning.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A major crash along Interstate 80 westbound in the Iowa City area on Sunday morning led to the loss of two lives, according to officials.

At around 5:40 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash at mile marker 246 on Interstate 80, located east of the exit for Iowa Highway 1, known locally as North Dodge Street. Troopers believe, based on a preliminary investigation, that several vehicles lost control in that area and collided. A total of 15 vehicles were involved in the pileup, including nine semi-trucks.

Officials said that two people were killed, and several others were injured.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed for over eight hours on Sunday as crews worked to clean up the crash site. As of 2:00 p.m., two of the three westbound lanes had been reopened. By 6:30 p.m., the highway was completely reopened.

In the first report following the crash, the Iowa Department of Transportation described road conditions as 100% covered with ice. Fog was present in many parts of the state, and with sub-freezing temperatures, some icy roadways developed as a result.

“This crash demonstrates the importance of all drivers paying attention, every single minute, to road conditions and potential hazards ahead!” Trooper Bob Conrad, with the Iowa State Patrol, said, in a statement. “Two families now have to adapt and accept a loved one never returning home! These types of crashes CAN be avoided!”

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All three were processed and taken to the Lee County Jail, police said. The investigation is...
3 arrested in Dixon on gun, drug charges
UAW members turn down contract proposal, CNH strike continues
AFDE Local 4070 President Jon Zumkehr at the prison stated employees have reported having...
Federal Correctional Officers’ Union calls for removal of USP Thomson Prison Warden
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

Who let all these dogs out? Pet owners at the Quad City Storm game.
Prepare the pups for pucks and paws
Who let all these dogs out? Pet owners at the Quad City Storm game.
Pucks & Paws VOSOT
First Alert Forecast - Fog and icy spots overnight might make for hazardous driving conditions
Block of Lucas in Muscatine to remain closed to January 13, officials say
Block of Lucas in Muscatine to remain closed to January 13, officials say
UAW members turn down contract proposal, CNH strike continues