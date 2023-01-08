UAW members turn down contract proposal, CNH strike continues

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - United Auto Workers at Case New Holland plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin voted down a contract proposal on Saturday evening that would have ended the strike. According to Nick Guernsey, President of UAW Local 807, 45% voted yes and 55% voted no to the offer.

Guernsey said internal meetings among members were ahead to see what the process looks like going forward.

The union went on strike against the agriculture manufacturer on May 2, 2022.

About two weeks later on May 19, CNH, presented the union with what it called a “Final, all-encompassing, comprehensive” offer. However, union members did not vote on this deal, because union leaders didn’t feel it covered the cost of inflation.

Case New Holland has not yet responded to TV6 News’ request for comment on the contract proposal.

