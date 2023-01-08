UAW members turn down contract proposal, CNH strike continues

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - United Auto Workers at Case New Holland plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin voted down a contract proposal on Saturday evening that would have ended the strike. According to Nick Guernsey, President of UAW Local 807, 45% voted yes and 55% voted no to the offer.

Guernsey said internal meetings among members were ahead to see what the process looks like going forward.

The union went on strike against the agriculture manufacturer on May 2, 2022.

About two weeks later on May 19, CNH, presented the union with what it called a “Final, all-encompassing, comprehensive” offer. However, union members did not vote on this deal, because union leaders didn’t feel it covered the cost of inflation.

Case New Holland has not yet responded to TV6 News’ request for comment on the contract proposal.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, they have located the girl’s mother.
Police: Mom found of girl found alone in Rock Island
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
AFDE Local 4070 President Jon Zumkehr at the prison stated employees have reported having...
Federal Correctional Officers’ Union calls for removal of USP Thomson Prison Warden
Zachary L. Beverlin, 28, was arrested Thursday and charged with First-Degree Murder.
Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt
Jimena Jinez, 20, was sentenced to 22 years in prison with credit for time served. She also was...
Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for fatally stabbing 14-year-old in 2020

Latest News

Bald Eagle Days are back in the Quad Cities. This three-day event is meant to educate and...
Expo Center presents bald eagle days
Bald Eagle Days are back in the Quad Cities. This three-day event is meant to educate and...
Bald Eagle Days
Fog develops overnight
Fog develops overnight
Your First Alert Forecast