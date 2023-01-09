Boundary changes for schools spells changes for students

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Determining the boundaries for the 2023-24 school year will spell out where students in the Davenport district will end up going if they currently attend Buchanan, Monroe, or Washington Elementary Schools.

But with these changes to the boundaries, comes changes for the kids.

“The one thing that you will always try to maintain is continuity,” Tony Paone with the Iowa State Education Association aid. “So that students, teachers, everybody involved parents have continuity of services, continuity of human contact, because teaching is a very much and learning are very much human activities.”

The new boundaries being voted on during Monday night’s meeting would send students from Buchanan to Adams, Jackson, and Truman. From Monroe to Wilson and Jefferson and from Washington to McKinley.

Representatives from Davenport Community Schools were unable to comment on these changes prior to the meeting.

Parents making their voices heard on the matter, speaking out about the closings. Calling their schools a “neighborhood school”.

Current president of the Washington PTA Cris Bowden sent TV6 the following statement saying, quote, “everyone knows each other and it’s like a big family”.

“It’s the only school that they [my kids] have known,” Bowden said. “I love Washington because it’s a “neighborhood school”. Everyone knows each other and it’s kind of like a big family. Kids have had the same friends since kindergarten. Teachers are close knit.”

With the closings already decided on, now is the time to prepare for next school year.

“Do it now, don’t wait until August,” Paone said. “Once you get the information as to what building your child is going to start welcoming that school into your life and into your children’s lives. In the sooner you do that, I think the better the transition will be.”

