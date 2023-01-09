Braking Traffik: National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and local organization, Family Resource’s and its program Braking Traffik’s Supervisor Gretchen McCall, and Survivor Advocate Sara K. discuss the program’s benefits and resources, as well as what human trafficking is and its warning signs.

Family Resources Information:

Family Resources Crisis Line: 866-921-3354

Family Resources website: https://www.famres.org/services/survivor-services

