Braking Traffik: National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and local organization, Family Resource’s and its program Braking Traffik’s Supervisor Gretchen McCall, and Survivor Advocate Sara K. discuss the program’s benefits and resources, as well as what human trafficking is and its warning signs.
Family Resources Information:
Family Resources Crisis Line: 866-921-3354
Family Resources website: https://www.famres.org/services/survivor-services
