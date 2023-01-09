Deputies: 1 seriously injured in Erie UTV crash

ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) - An Erie man was seriously injured in a single UTV crash Sunday, according to deputies.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:42 p.m. Sunday to a single-vechile crash at the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie, according to a media release.

According to deputies, 25-year-old Tyler Naftzger was driving a UTV westbound on Gaulrapp Road. He lost control at the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road, left the road, and rolled over.

Naftzger sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, deputies said. He was taken to an area hospital and later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Whiteside County Deputies said they were assisted by the Erie Police Department, Illinois State Police, Illinois Conservation Police, Erie Fire and EMS, and Todd’s Towing.

