INSI6HT reflects on 2022, looks ahead into QC new year

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On this edition of INSI6HT, the show has two guests that simultaneously reflect on the past year while explaining what is on the horizon during the year ahead. There are a lot of developments to consider including new business and tourist events and so much more.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the show’s roundtable discussion:

  • Jim Watts, CEO RIA Federal Credit Union
  • Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs original shows on Sundays at 8 a.m. and re-airs shows on Fridays at 11 a.m.

