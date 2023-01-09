Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois

Daniel T. Morgan, 32, is wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf.
Daniel T. Morgan, 32, is wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf.(KWQC/Fulton County Deputies)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.

Morgan was taken to an area hospital for a previous injury, deputies said. After he was released from the hospital he was taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition to Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW members turn down contract proposal, CNH strike continues
A pileup of vehicles along Interstate 80 westbound, near the interchange with Iowa Highway 1,...
Two killed in Interstate 80 pileup involving 15 vehicles
All three were processed and taken to the Lee County Jail, police said. The investigation is...
3 arrested in Dixon on gun, drug charges
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North...
Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting

Latest News

Generic police lights
Davenport police identify Peoria man killed in December shooting
Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North...
Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting
J.B. Pritzker took the oath on Monday, the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year...
Gov. Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois governor
FILE - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker looks to supporters after he defeated GOP challenger Darren...
Multibillionaire Pritzker takes 2nd oath as Illinois gov