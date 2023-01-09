Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois

FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.

Morgan was taken to an area hospital for a previous injury, deputies said. After he was released from the hospital he was taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition to Iowa.

