DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rebecca Sebastian, studio owner at Sunlight Yoga + Apothecary shares several available classes, and information about the studio’s upcoming virtual retreat on Jan. 29.

Sunlight Yoga + Apothecary information:

Address: 1111 Jersey Ridge Road

Website: thesunlightexperience.com

Phone: 563-447-5799

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.